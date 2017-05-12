Hearing scheduled for Mount Pleasant man charged with wife’s murder

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Mount Pleasant man charged with the murder of his wife in Mount Pleasant will face a judge Friday.

John M. Magwood, 74, is charged with the murder of Garden Magwood. He’s also charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

On Wednesday, March 15 at about 6:33 a.m., officers responded to 762 Atlantic Street in reference to a possible suicide. Officers located the victim, Garden Magwood, in the bedroom with a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed John Magwood shot his wife before calling police.

Magwood is currently out of jail on bond.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.