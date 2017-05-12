Global Football School receives the News 2 Cool School award

News 2 presents Global Football School with our Cool School award.

Global Football School in Mount Pleasant is our Cool School of the week.

Global Football School is a unique micro school that offers students the opportunity to integrate daily soccer training. with an online learning format. The school’s technical director is from Denmark, and traveled around the world studying talent development programs, and developed a special curriculum here in the Lowcountry.

Congratulations Global Football School!

