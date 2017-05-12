Former Mt. Pleasant councilman arrested; charged with criminal sexual conduct

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a former Mount Pleasant town councilman.

Ken Glasson, 53, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an incident on Seabrook Island.

Glasson is expected in bond court at ten this morning.

We are working to learn more information from the Sheriff’s Office.

