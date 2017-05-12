Congo reports a single confirmed case of Ebola, UN says

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 9, 2014, file photo, health workers wearing protective clothing and equipment against the deadly Ebola virus sit in a screening tent at the government hospital in Kenema, eastern Sierra Leone. World Health Organization responders were so constrained by bureaucracy that Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan intervened, writing in an Aug. 3, 2014 email that logistics experts in West Africa were getting only a couple hundred dollars a week to cover thousands of dollars in expenses for basics like protective rubber boots and disinfectant. (AP Photo/Michael Duff, File)

LONDON (AP) – The World Health Organization says Congo’s ministry of health has announced that it has confirmed a single case of Ebola.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the U.N. health agency says Congo notified it and their partners of the case on Thursday.

The last outbreak of Ebola in Congo was in 2014 when the country recorded several dozen cases. That outbreak was not connected to the epidemic that killed thousands in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Ebola is a deadly hemorrhagic fever that occasionally jumps to humans from animals including bats and monkeys. Without preventive measures, the virus can spread quickly between people and is fatal in up to 90 percent of cases. An experimental vaccine was recently developed that WHO says could be used in emergencies.

