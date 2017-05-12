Carrier and Bryant recall heat pumps due to fire hazard

A fire hazard has prompted the recall of certain Carrier-brand and Bryant-brand heat pumps used for heating and cooling homes.

The recall involves more than 23,000 “Carrier Greenspeed” and “Bryant Evolution Extreme” heat pumps sold at Sears stores and through HVAC dealers nationwide.

The capacitors in the fuse boards can stop working, causing the unit to overheat.

Carrier says it’s received 41 overheating reports. No injuries, fires or property damage has been reported.

Consumers should contact Carrier toll-free at 844-864-8233 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for instructions on how to receive a free replacement fuse board, to be installed by an authorized Carrier or Bryant technician. You may also visit http://www.carrier.com or http://www.bryant.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.