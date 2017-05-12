1 dead following downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in downtown Charleston.

According to department spokesman Charles Francis, the shooting at Oswego and Maverick Streets happened at around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

We’re told medics transported one man to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.