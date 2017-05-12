1 dead following auto-pedestrian crash in Berkeley County

By Published:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a deadly accident in Berkeley County Thursday night.

Authorities say the incident involving a pedestrian happened on Highway 6 in Cross.

Details are limited but we’re told the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

