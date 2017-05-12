1 dead following auto-pedestrian crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a deadly accident in Berkeley County Thursday night.

Authorities say the incident involving a pedestrian happened on Highway 6 in Cross.

Details are limited but we’re told the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.