Summerville street to be closed 20 days for new traffic pattern

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A section of North Maple Street in Summerville will be closed from May 11 to May 31, according to Banks Construction.

We’re told the lane closure is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Lanes will be reopened on or before 6 p.m.

Motorists will be asked to follow a new traffic pattern, including a new stop sign, after work activities are complete. Construction will continue adjacent to the new traffic pattern.

Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow through the work area during this time.