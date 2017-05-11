SC missing teen says she was kidnapped, now in hospital

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Richland County say missing 14-year-old girl Khadence Sharpe has been found.

They say she called 911 from the 2300 block of Two Notch Rd. in Columbia.

She told deputies she was kidnapped.

They took her to the hospital for observation.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances of her disappearance.

Sharpe was last seen May 1 on Loggerhead Road getting into a dark colored Toyota Scion TC.

Deputies say she had not been heard from since Wednesday, May 3 when a message was sent to her family from her phone which led them to believe that her life was in imminent danger.