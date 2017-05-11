New details in fatal pedestrian collision involving ambulance

Related Coverage One dead after ambulance hits pedestrian on Highway 17

We know more about a deadly crash in McClellanville that left a woman dead.

On Sunday, May 7th just after 1:00pm, 56 year old Alieen Moncrieft was hit by a private ambulance on Highway 17.

Witnesses say she was hit after leaving Saint James AME church.

According to a report from the Charleston County Department of Public Safety, Steve Shillinglaw from Myrtle Beach was driving the vehicle owned by Medshore ambulance service, but he did not contribute to the accident.

Authorities say Moncrieft did contribute to the fatality.