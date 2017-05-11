Luxury dog hotel now open in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a new luxury resort in Greenville offering plush beds, a private chef and blueberry facials — for dogs.

The Noble Dog Hotel opened its doors on Tuesday at Hampton Station, the old cotton mill on the edge of downtown Greenville.

The hotel and spa offers everything from room service to a fitness center.

It also hosts doggie daycare and obedience training.

“We have private suites instead of cages. Our bedding is Snoozer bedding, so it’s therapeutic instead of just being a pillow on the ground. We’re trying to make the amenities more luxurious and not just a place where they stay while you are away as an owner,” said Addison Demko, the chief of concierge.

The dog resort is the latest business to open in Hampton Station, joining Birds Fly South Ale Project and Lion’s Roar Crossfit.

The diverse group of businesses have embraced the history of the building to create a unique destination in Greenville.

All of the businesses have embraced the industrial feel and look of the historic building.

“We wanted to take that rustic brick, piping. we wanted to keep that alive so the original architecture is here,” Demko told 7News.

Just a few doors down, Birds Fly South Ale Project brews up a variety of craft beers.

“We love the location. We really feel like this is a great outside location from the downtown area, something people can kind of escape downtown and get away,” said Shawn Johnson, owner and head brewer.

The brewery packs the courtyard with people when it hosts special events, something they hope to collaborate on with the newest venture coming to Hampton Station, White Duck Taco Shop.

The Asheville-based shop is bringing its take on tacos to the Upstate.

Now that the Swamp Rabbit Trail connects directly to the complex, these businesses are looking forward to more people riding, running or walking in.

“You can witness what Travelers Rest has become just because of the hiking and jogging trail, just everyone that’s accessing that trail, you can see what it’s doing to that community,” said Richard King, co-owner of White Duck Taco Shop.

They hope to see the same success at Hampton Station.

“There’s so much in the atmosphere that’s alive here, so it’s not just a strip mall. It’s not just a business location. This is a community,” Demko said.

The Noble Dog Hotel is now accepting reservations and will hold its grand opening on May 20.

White Duck Taco is under construction and is expected to open this summer.