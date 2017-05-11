Laing School Association receives state proclamation for school’s historical significance

Laing School Association receives state proclamation

Laing Middle School in Mount Pleasant is considered the top stem school in the nation, but the school’s rich history dates back 150 years to right after the Civil War.

The South Carolina General Assembly honored members of the Laing School Association with a state proclamation, noting the school’s historical significance. Laing is the first accredited school to educate African Americans in South Carolina. It was also a high school during segregation.