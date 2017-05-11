Laing School Association receives state proclamation for school’s historical significance

By Published:

Laing School Association receives state proclamation

Laing Middle School in Mount Pleasant is considered the top stem school in the nation, but the school’s rich history dates back 150 years to right after the Civil War.

The South Carolina General Assembly honored members of the Laing School Association with a state proclamation, noting the school’s historical significance.  Laing is the first accredited school to educate African Americans in South Carolina. It was also a high school during segregation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s