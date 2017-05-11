Global Football School offers specialized training and unique educational experience

It’s a unique school, Global Football School is a micro school that offers students the opportunity to integrate daily soccer training. We’re in Mount Pleasant for our Cool School of the week.

Students are putting in work, both on the court and in the classroom at Global Football School, called soccer in the US. “The curriculum is based on the best practices best ideas and best ways of coaching from all over the planet,” says the school’s technical director Kenn Schmidt Nielsen is from Denmark. He spent three years traveling the world studying talent development programs, and developed a special curriculum here in the Lowcountry. The school integrates daily soccer training with an online learning format via Connections Academy Virtual School. Nielsen says, “We are based on a home school approach. They have lessons during the day, and they have normal education. It’s kind of left up to kids to control their own education.”

Students in fifth through eighth grades have a full day split between classes and training. Nielsen says, “A typical day would be the kids come in at eight. They have fifteen minutes of movement. They have an education block until around ten, and I come in and I do training from around ten until 11:30. The kids go to lunch, have another education block in the afternoon a week. I come in and I train again from two to three-thirty.” SIxth-grade student Christian Streck says,”It’s really good. The training is really high quality. Probably the best training you can get in the area. It’s way different then other schools.. you have way more freedom.”

Next year, the school hopes to add lower grades. They do offer scholarships as well.

