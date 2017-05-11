Georgetown council discusses re-opening of Steel Mill

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown City Council hosted a meeting to discuss the planned re-opening of the city’s steel mill Wednesday.

Arcelor-Mittal closed the mill in 2015 but UK-based Liberty House Group says it plans to buy the mill and open it back up.

Wednesday Liberty House representatives talked about the company’s plans and answered questions from the public.

“I think the long-term best interest would be for that site to be re-purposed to something other than an operating steel mill. However, that’s just not going to happen. So you’ve got to just accept the reality and make the best of the situation, and that’s what we are going to do,” said Georgetown Mayor Jack Scoville.

The city had planned to rezone the area for residential and commercial use based on recommendations from the urban land institute which visited the site last year.

“They have the right under the law to reopen. We can’t stop them. I wouldn’t want to at this point. Again, this company has represented that they are very environmentally friendly, that they will be a good neighbor, and, as long as they live up to that, I think everyone will be fairly happy,” said Scoville.

There’s no word on when the steel mill will re-open.