Frugal Fun at Charleston County Parks for $5 or less

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) is introducing a new way to find affordable fun for the whole family. The Frugal Fun for $5 (or less) campaign highlights more than 20 affordable recreational activities at various Charleston County Park locations this summer.
Visitors to the county parks can choose from a wide range of activities that are available for five dollars per person or less. Many activities are also offered free with park admission.
Low-cost Frugal Fun activities at Charleston County Parks include:
- Spectating ($1) or skating ($3) at SK8 Charleston skate park
- Renting bicycles at James Island County Park ($4 per hour, plus refundable deposit)
- Renting a kayak or two-seater pedal boat at James Island County Park ($4 per half hour, plus refundable deposit)
- Fishing at the Mount Pleasant or Folly Beach Pier ($3 for kids and seniors, $4 active military, $5 adults; equipment not included)
- The kid-friendly Summer Entertainment Series, select dates in June through August, at James Island and Wannamaker County Parks ($5 per child or $4 in advance; chaperone free)
- The archery range at Johns Island County Park ($1 admission per person; equipment not includedThe mountain bike trails at the Wannamaker North Trail ($1 per person)
- Exploring the equestrian and walking trails at Johns Island County Park ($1 per person or $5 with horse)
Frugal Fun activities free with $2 per person park admission fee:
- Playing disc golf at Wannamaker or James Island County Park (equipment not included)
- Taking Fido to enjoy running off leash at the dog parks at James Island, Wannamaker or Palmetto Islands County Park
- Watching Outdoor Movies at Wannamaker County Park, on May 13, June 10, July 8 or Aug. 12
- Enjoying Yappy Hour and live music with your dog at James Island County Park, on May 18, Sept. 14 or Oct. 12
- Getting soaked at James Island County Park’s Spray Play and Wannamaker County Park’s Sprinkler
For details on these activities, click here or call 843-795-4386.