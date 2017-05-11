Frugal Fun at Charleston County Parks for $5 or less

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) is introducing a new way to find affordable fun for the whole family. The Frugal Fun for $5 (or less) campaign highlights more than 20 affordable recreational activities at various Charleston County Park locations this summer.

Visitors to the county parks can choose from a wide range of activities that are available for five dollars per person or less. Many activities are also offered free with park admission.

Low-cost Frugal Fun activities at Charleston County Parks include:

Spectating ($1) or skating ($3) at SK8 Charleston skate park

Renting bicycles at James Island County Park ($4 per hour, plus refundable deposit)

Renting a kayak or two-seater pedal boat at James Island County Park ($4 per half hour, plus refundable deposit)

Fishing at the Mount Pleasant or Folly Beach Pier ($3 for kids and seniors, $4 active military, $5 adults; equipment not included)

The kid-friendly Summer Entertainment Series, select dates in June through August, at James Island and Wannamaker County Parks ($5 per child or $4 in advance; chaperone free)

The archery range at Johns Island County Park ($1 admission per person; equipment not includedThe mountain bike trails at the Wannamaker North Trail ($1 per person)

Exploring the equestrian and walking trails at Johns Island County Park ($1 per person or $5 with horse)

Frugal Fun activities free with $2 per person park admission fee:

Playing disc golf at Wannamaker or James Island County Park (equipment not included)

Taking Fido to enjoy running off leash at the dog parks at James Island, Wannamaker or Palmetto Islands County Park

Watching Outdoor Movies at Wannamaker County Park, on May 13, June 10, July 8 or Aug. 12

Enjoying Yappy Hour and live music with your dog at James Island County Park, on May 18, Sept. 14 or Oct. 12

Getting soaked at James Island County Park’s Spray Play and Wannamaker County Park’s Sprinkler

For details on these activities, click here or call 843-795-4386.