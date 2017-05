FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel responded to a reported structure fire on Folly Beach Thursday morning.

Officials say Folly Beach Fire and Police responded to Snapper Jack’s on Center St. shortly before 12:30 a.m. May 11.

We are working to learn more details.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.