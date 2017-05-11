Confederate flag protest in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)– People gathered in Hutchison Square this afternoon in protest of the confederate flag.

The demonstration was a direct response to the Son’s of Confederate Veterans flag display at this years Flowertown Festival.

At 6 p.m. the group made their way to Summerville’s Town Hall for the town council meeting. People spoke before the mayor and council members expressing their disappointment about the flags presence at the annual festival.

Protesters were escorted out by police.

The protest was organized by Louis Smith and the Summerville Community Resource Center.