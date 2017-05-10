Woman says she was forced to pee in cup on United flight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WCMH ) – A Missouri woman says she was forced to pee in a cup in her seat because she wasn’t allowed to use the bathroom during a United flight.

Nicole Harper said a flight attendant ordered her back to her seat as she tried to use the bathroom on United flight 6056 from Houston to Kansas City on April 10.

Harper, a nurse and mother of two, says she has had an overactive bladder her entire life. She says she told flight attendants about her condition.

“So I said I’m going to need to use the restroom or I’m going to need a cup. Well, they handed me the cup which was about this big so I said I’m going to need a second cup,” Harper said. “It’s a completely humiliating situation. There’s people all around. Strangers. They just didn’t understand that I really did not have any control over this situation.”

Harper said she shared her experience on Facebook after United stopped taking her calls about the incident.