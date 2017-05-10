Lockdown lifted at Timberland High School

By Published: Updated:

SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) —  The lockdown at Timberland High has been lifted, according to Berkeley County School District officials.

“This lockdown was a precautionary measure taken in response to a report of a possible bomb threat,” district spokeswoman Katie Orvin Tanner said in a statement.

Law enforcement conducted an internal and external sweep of the building. The report was unfounded.

