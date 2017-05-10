South Carolina agencies closed for Confederate Memorial Day

By Published:
FILE - In this June 30, 2015 file photo, a Confederate flag flies at the base of Stone Mountain in Stone Mountain, Ga. Mainstream country music has been quietly distancing itself from the Confederate flag for years, but as the debate reignites following a massacre at a black church in South Carolina on June 17, country artists still struggle to articulate their feelings about the flags history and symbolism. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Most South Carolina state agencies are closed Wednesday in observance of Confederate Memorial Day.

The State reports that South Carolina is one of six states with a holiday honoring Confederate dead. The state observes the holiday May 10, the day in 1863 that Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson died from pneumonia after being wounded by friendly fire.

State parks and welcome centers remain open. State lawmakers will work Wednesday ahead of the legislative session’s end on Thursday.

Lawmakers have engaged in little debate about the holiday this year after the 2015 battle to remove the Confederate flag from State House grounds, but House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says some are “thinking about” the holiday as they watch New Orleans’ efforts to remove Confederate monuments.

