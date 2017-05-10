Skeletal remains found near Citadel

An investigation is under way after some skeletal remains were discovered Wednesday near the Citadel.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies and the Charleston Police Harbor Patrol found the remains while searching through a marsh.

According to Public Information Officer Charles Francis, the search was being done in connection to a human foot found May 1 at the Charleston City Marina.

The foot was encased in a black sock inside a blue Adidas Samoa shoe.

Stay with News 2 for the latest information on this developing story.