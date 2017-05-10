Police: Woman killed her father then hid gun in creek

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The woman accused of killing her father in his Mount Pleasant home will remain in jail until further notice.

Brittany Simpson, 31, was denied bond by a judge at a hearing Wednesday.

Simpson is facing a murder charge and a possession of a firearm during a violent crime charge.

Simpson’s attorney told the judge that his client has a disability but would not go into further detail.

Police say Simpson shot and killed her father, Robert Simpson, in his bedroom Tuesday morning in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood.

Newly released court documents say Simpson told detectives she tried to hide the murder weapon in Hobcaw Creek.

Simpson was spotted in surveillance footage at the I’On Club after the murder, according to documents.

At the end of the club’s dock, divers found a green backpack underwater with a 9 mm handgun along with the clothes Simpson was wearing weighted down with a 3-pound dumbbell, according to documents.

An affidavit says Simpson confessed to shooting her father.

Simpson attempted to blame an intruder for the crime, according to a recording of the 9-11 call obtained by News 2.

In the call, her voice is heard in the background saying someone broke into the home located at 38 Saturday Road. The call was made at about 6 a.m., was initially placed by her sister, who cried on the phone and told the dispatcher “there’s blood everywhere.”

On the call, she told emergency workers that she assumed her father was “shot.”

Days before the murder, there was also tension in the home. Court documents revealed Simpson was evicted and not allowed to stay at her parents’ house.

Looking into Simpson’s criminal history, she was arrested in 2011 on a drug violation, although the Mount Pleasant Police Department did not respond immediately for comment about her criminal record.

Simpson’s next court date has yet to be announced.