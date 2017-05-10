Mt. Pleasant murder suspect denied bond

A Mt. Pleasant woman accused of killing her father was denied bond during a court hearing Thursday.

Brittany Simpson, 31, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Her father, 66-year-old Robert Simpson, was shot and killed at his home on Saturday Road early Wednesday.

According to court documents, Brittany Simpson admitted to the shooting while being questioned by Mt. Pleasant police.

A police dive team found a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun submerged in a creek behind the home.

Court records state the gun was in a green book bag along with some clothing and a small, pink weight.

The records also state that the serial number on the gun matched a handgun box found in a bedroom.

