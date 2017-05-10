Gov. McMaster vetoes road-funding bill that would raise gas tax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Governor Henry McMaster has vetoed the bill that would increase South Carolina’s gas tax to fund road construction.

McMaster posted a video to Twitter Tuesday explaining his reasons for vetoing the bill.

Today I vetoed the General Assembly’s gas tax bill, and I would like to tell you why. pic.twitter.com/pPOz0Cz4XC — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 9, 2017

The veto is expected to be overridden by the House and Senate.

The bill would eventually raise more than $600 million additional annually for roadwork.

The Legislature hasn’t increased any tax since 2010 when it overrode then-Gov. Mark Sanford’s veto for a 50-cent-per-pack cigarette tax hike.