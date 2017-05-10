Folly Road open after crews clear downed cable line

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Folly Road at Harbor View is back open after what was thought to be downed power lines forced it closed Wednesday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston Police Department responded to the 400 block of Folly Road just after 5 a.m. on May 10.

News 2’s Colby Thelen reported that crews thought the downed power line was actually a cable line.

2 lanes of Folly road closed from downed line. We're told it may be cable not power line. @WCBD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/FAyBuZW5o3 — Colby Thelen (@ColbyWCBD) May 10, 2017

Just before 6 a.m. Folly Road was back open to traffic.

SCE&G just left after picking up the line and moving it. Folly Road is now reopen. @WCBD #chsnews — Colby Thelen (@ColbyWCBD) May 10, 2017

