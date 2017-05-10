Cool School: Global Football School



It’s a unique school. Global Football School is a micro school that offers students the opportunity to integrate daily soccer training. We’re in Mount Pleasant for our Cool School of the week

The Global Football School uses the curriculum of global football training for students in fifth through 8th grades. The school’s technical director Kenn Schmidt Nielson is from Denmark. He spent three years traveling the world studying talent development programs, and developed a special curriculum here in the Lowcountry.

The school integrates daily soccer training with an online learning format via Connections Academy Virtual School. Kenn Schmidt Nielson says, “Global Football School is a Cool School because we do things different, very differently. The kids love it. They have a certain type of freedom, but at the same time, it’s like most of them are going to college in fifth grade because of the education part, and top of that they get cool training because of the education part and on top of that they get cool training.” Sixth-grade student Christian Streck says, “It’s really good. The training is really high quality. The probably the best training you can get in the area. Its way different then other schools. You have way more freedom.”

Next year the school hopes to add lower grades. They do offer scholarships as well.

Coming up tonight on News 2, we’ll take a closer look at the special programs offered at Global Football School.

