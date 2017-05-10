America’s top 10 pet names

The neighborhood network app Nextdoor has released a list of America’s favorite pet names for 2017.

Here is the list of Favorite Pet Names

1. Bella

2. Lucy

3. Max

4. Charlie

5. Daisy

6. Buddy

7. Molly

8. Bailey

9. Sophie

10. Maggie

BY ANIMAL

Dog – Bella

Cat – Bella

Bird – Kiwi

Hamster – Oreo

Rabbit – Thumper

Fish – Nemo

They released the list in honor of National Pet Week and to promote their new feature – The Nextdoor Pet Directory, according the Nextdoor.

They say the directory helps neighbors get to know neighborhood pets and help reunite lost pets with families.