2 arrested in Upstate senior fatal shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) – Two people are facing charges in connection with the death of an upstate high school student.

Antonio “Tony” Panuamba, 17, was shot on Larkin Park Drive on May 5. Panuamba was a senior at Byrnes High School and would have graduated later this month.

Travis Emil Jones Jr., 19, of Wellford is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Marcos Hidalgo Orduna, 18, of Spartanburg is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

According to Spartanburg County Deputies, both sides met at a location to try to resolve an issue, but it failed when guns were brought out and shots were fired.

They say the incident doesn’t need to be confused with incidents of fight clubs they are investigating.

Donald Ethridge was one of Tony’s friends. He says it’s hard to believe he’s gone.

“He was just such a good guy. He had a lot of friends. Nobody really expected this to happen. He didn’t get to see 18 years old and that’s what’s really bad about the world,” Ethridge said.

There is a GoFund me set up for Panuamba. You can see it here.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.