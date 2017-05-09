White House: Trump fires Comey

By Published: Updated:

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham released a brief statement about the firing Tuesday.

“I know this was difficult decision for all concerned,” the South Carolina Republican said.  “I appreciate Director Comey’s service to our nation in a variety of roles.  Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well.  I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation’s interests.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s