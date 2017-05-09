Video: Spirit Airlines cancels nine flights, hundreds of angry passengers react

WSAV Published: Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC) – Hundreds of people at a Fort Lauderdale airport became unruly when they learned that Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights.

Cell phone footage shot by passengers shows security agents tussling with upset passengers.

The airlines said some of its pilots had refused to fly, which resulted in the cancellations and set off the angry customers.

If you or someone you know has booked a flight through Spirit, the airline asks to please call ahead to check on the flight status.

