Two killed in overnight fire in Myrtle Beach campground

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people are dead and another person is in the hospital after an overnight fire in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner tells News13, it happened at Apache Family Campground and Pier. That’s on Kings Road off Lake Arrowhead Road.

He says four trailers caught fire and two of them were destroyed.

Police and fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.