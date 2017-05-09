Suspect in fatal shooting in I’on neighborhood identified

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting that took place in a Mount Pleasant Tuesday morning.

31-year-old Brittany Simpson of Saturday Rd., is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a deadly crime.

66-year-old Robert Simpson died on the scene as a result of a gun shot wound.

Authorities say Mount Pleasant officers responded to Saturday Road and North Shelmore Blvd. just after 6 a.m.

An underwater recovery team was on scene searching the body of water behind the house for several hours.

