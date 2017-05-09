SC ranked 7th worst state to be a police officer

The website WalletHub has released the 2017 Best & Worst States To Be A Police Officer list.

They say they released the list to kick off National Police Week.

They compared the 50 states and D.C. on 20 indicators of “police-friendliness” such as median income to police deaths per 1,000 officers.

Law enforcement is defined as police and sheriff patrol officers, detectives and criminal investigators, according to WalletHub .

SOUTH CAROLINA (RANKED 45th) STATS FROM WALLETHUB

• 51st – Median Income for Law-Enforcement Officers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

• 44th – Violent-Crime Rate

• 23rd – % of Homicide Cases Solved

• 43rd – State & Local Police-Protection Expenses per Capita

• 46th – Property-Crime Rate

• 26th – Police Deaths per 1,000 Officers

• 51st – Road Safety

Ranked 1st was North Dakota.

North Carolina was ranked 27th.

Georgia was ranked 43rd.

The see all the state ranking click here .