Repairs underway to statue of Denmark Vesey following reported vandalism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will begin repairs to a statue in Hampton Park Tuesday following a reported vandalism.

The City of Charleston Police and Parks Department officials conducted a thorough inspection of the statue and surrounding area and “noted two areas of concern,” according to Director of Communications Jack O’Toole.

We’re told the original caulking at the base of the statue’s platform has deteriorated, a typical result of changing weather conditions and a very small chip on the left front corner of the platform itself was found which had not been noted previously by city officials.

The Parks Department will begin caulking repairs on May 9, and is currently evaluating options to repair the chip.

“This statue of Denmark Vesey is a critical symbol of our citizens’ continuing commitment to racial reconciliation, and city officials will be keeping a close eye on it to ensure that it is protected from further damage or deterioration,” O’Toole added.