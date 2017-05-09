Dove’s new body wash bottles causes controversy

(WCBD/WSPA) — Dove’s new body wash ad is causing some controversy online.

The beauty company unveiled six differently shaped bottles of body wash. The company says the bottle evoke all different shapes and sizes and says, “combined to make every woman their very own limited edition”

Some people took to social media to criticize the ad, while others praised the company for showing diversity.

DOVE SOLVED BODY SHAMING GUYS!!!!!!! IT'S OVER1!1!1!1 https://t.co/UsDIAofYG3 — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) May 8, 2017

a spokesperson from dove just crawled out of my shower drain to tell me all bodies are beautiful and women can play sports too — helena cell (@pilotbacon) May 8, 2017

If she asks you to pick up Dove shampoo from the store, just know it's a trap. https://t.co/Or3o9toUPG — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 8, 2017

.@Dove matches its new body wash bottles to your body type pic.twitter.com/zzxy21DYuH — chekov's mankrik (@vrunt) May 8, 2017

hey y'all, Dove here to debut new line inspired by common mental illnesses like depression, ADHD, and anxiety! weird it's all dry shampoo — cat comrade (@rachelmillman) May 8, 2017

Can someone come over and help me measure my butt so I know which dove body wash to buy — Anna Fitzpatrick (@bananafitz) May 8, 2017

The limited edition bottles so far, have been produced for customers in the United Kingdom. It is unclear how long the bottles will be for sale, or if the different bottles all contain the same amount of product.

In its statement announcing the campaign, the beauty company cited its Dove Global Beauty and Confidence Report, which found one in two women believe “social media puts pressure on them to look a certain way.”