Dove’s new body wash bottles causes controversy

(WCBD/WSPA) — Dove’s new body wash ad is causing some controversy online.

The beauty company unveiled six differently shaped bottles of body wash. The company says the bottle evoke all different shapes and sizes and says, “combined to make every woman their very own limited edition”

Some people took to social media to criticize the ad, while others praised the company for showing diversity.

The limited edition bottles so far, have been produced for customers in the United Kingdom. It is unclear how long the bottles will be for sale, or if the different bottles all contain the same amount of product.

In its statement announcing the campaign, the beauty company cited its Dove Global Beauty and Confidence Report, which found one in two women believe “social media puts pressure on them to look a certain way.”

