Crews respond to reported structure fire at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the Residence Inn in the 7400 block of Northside Drive on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:46 a.m.

We are working to learn more details from the North Charleston Fire Department.

We’ll keep you posted with any updates.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.