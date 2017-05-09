Bond denied for man accused of killing wife

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man accused of killing his wife then leading authorities on a manhunt will remain in jail.

Troy Lamont Wiley was denied bond for the murder of his wife Crystal Wiley.

Family of both the victim and the suspect attended the bond hearing at Hill Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner on Tuesday evening.

A victim’s advocate spoke on behalf of Crystal’s family saying they “will be seeking justice.”

Newly released court documents say Wiley traveled to another woman’s house after killing Crystal and confessed to the murder, then he threatened to kill the woman he just confessed to.

Wiley’s sister, Ashley Felder, hopes people will not be ‘one-minded’ about who is hurting from the events. “We lost Crystal too,” said Felder, “and on top of that his kids don’t have him now.”

Wiley is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of cocaine.