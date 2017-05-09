Authorities respond to reported store robbery in Mount Pleasant

Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are responding to a reported robbery in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Mount Pleasant Police responded to the Harris Teeter on Highway 41 on Tuesday, May 9 at 3 a.m.

We are working to learn more details from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

