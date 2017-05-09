8 ducklings rescued from Washington, DC storm drain

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — The Washington, D.C. fire department teamed up with animal control and water officials to perform a very special rescue Monday, May 8.

They cracked open a storm drain to free eight ducklings that had fallen through the grate.

Officials plucked each duckling out of the sewer and then set them loose near their watchful mother.

Animal rescue 12 St X Maine Ave SW. Duckings fell into storm drain. Momma duck standing by. We are working to remove drain cover. pic.twitter.com/y9UmZFdXV8 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 8, 2017

The ducklings fell into the drain early Monday afternoon. The rescue team tried to remove the drain cover at around 4:25 p.m., according to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS. The cover was not removed, so the rescuers used the nets, according to a video posted on Twitter.

1 ducking removed. Several more remain. Joint effort by D.C. FEMS, Animal Control, DC Water and MPD. pic.twitter.com/fFux9vm2Oy — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 8, 2017

Mission Successful! 8 duckings safely retrieved and are back with their mother. pic.twitter.com/o7nwaixx0v — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 8, 2017

All eight ducklings were rescued safely and reunited with their family by 5:04 p.m.