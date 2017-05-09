8 ducklings rescued from Washington, DC storm drain

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — The Washington, D.C. fire department teamed up with animal control and water officials to perform a very special rescue Monday, May 8.

They cracked open a storm drain to free eight ducklings that had fallen through the grate.

Officials plucked each duckling out of the sewer and then set them loose near their watchful mother.

The ducklings fell into the drain early Monday afternoon. The rescue team tried to remove the drain cover at around 4:25 p.m., according to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS. The cover was not removed, so the rescuers used the nets, according to a video posted on Twitter.

All eight ducklings were rescued safely and reunited with their family by 5:04 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s