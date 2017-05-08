Project Cool Breeze sets out to keep the elderly cool this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Project Cool Breeze is set to help people cool off this summer.

The application process for the initiative begins Monday, May 8 with Betty Lessington with the City of Charleston. You’re asked to call 843-720-1987 to start the process.

The first air conditioner distribution is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7 at 4 p.m. at the Lowes in West Ashley.

Project organizers are looking for volunteers to help. If you would like to volunteer, contact Teresa Boone Creecy at 678-933-4317.

In 1999, Councilman Wendell Gilliard started Project Cool Breeze to provide new fans and air conditioners to elderly persons, sixty years of age or older, in the Tri-County area in response to a number of heat-related deaths.