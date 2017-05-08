Police looking for kidnapping suspect, victim found safe

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the Scotchman on Dick Pond Road. When they got there, officers learned a masked gunman entered the store and took the store clerk by force.

The suspect didn’t take any money or items from the store before leaving with the victim’s car. Around 7:30 Sunday morning, the 28-year-old female victim was found unharmed in North Carolina.

According to the incident report released by Horry County Police, video surveillance showed the suspect enter the store at 4:35 a.m. wearing dark pants with a green stripe, a black jacket with a red zipper, a black hat, a red bandanna worn across the face, and black gloves.

Video surveillance shows the suspect walked into the store holding a silver-colored semi-automatic handgun, then approach the counter and point the gun at the victim.

The video shows the suspect jumping over the counter and grabbing the victim by the upper arm. The suspect led the victim toward the register while pointing the gun against the back of the victim.

The suspect then turned the victim around and walked her toward the exit of the counter area, where the suspect then bent down and grabbed the victim’s car keys from her purse. The suspect then escorted the victim by gun point out the front entrance of the store.

While officers were responding to the store, they were able to speak to the victim when she called a family member who was on the scene. She told officers that she was placed in the trunk of her vehicle by the suspect.

She told police that when the vehicle stopped at the Sun Do store in North Carolina she was able to escape the trunk. She was also able to contact Columbus County Police who notified Horry County Police.

Horry County police need help identifying and finding the persons believed to be involved. Surveillance photos of the believed suspect are attached to this story. You can share information anonymously on the tipline, 843-915-8477.