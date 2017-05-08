Police investigate North Charleston Circle K reported robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police investigated a reported robbery Monday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, authorities responded to the Circle K on West Montague Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Investigators cleared the scene by 3:30 a.m., dispatchers say.

We are working to learn more information from the North Charleston Police.

