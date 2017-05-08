Ohio student suspended for liking photo on Instagram

A middle school student in Ohio was suspended after liking a picture of a gun on Instagram.

The seventh grader tells news station WXIX he didn’t think he did anything wrong. But the following morning, Zachary Bowlin said he was searched for weapons and told he would be disciplined.

He was suspended for 10 days.

“He never shared, he never commented, never made a threatening post… Just liked it,” his father, Marty Bowlin, tells WXIX.

The boy’s parents received a note explaining he was suspended for “liking a post on social media that indicated potential school violence.”

The gun is an airsoft gun that Zachary and his friends play with, but school administrators were concerned about the caption that read “Ready.”

The superintended released a statement to WXIX that “any social media threat will be taken serious including those who ‘like’ the post when it potentially endangers the health and safety of students or adversely affects the educational process.”

The Bowlins say their son was allowed to return to school after they spoke with school administrators.