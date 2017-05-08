Ohio family doubles in one day after adoption of 6 siblings

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — What took place in a small downtown Cincinnati courtroom Thursday will change many lives forever.

Christopher and Christina Sanders completed a two-year journey by adopting six children into their family.

The children are siblings, four boys, and two girls, ranging in age from 9-16. The Sanders already had five children.

“I love those children as if they were my bios,” Christopher Sanders said.

One child said his grades suffered before moving in with the Sanders family.

Since then he’s making grades worthy of the honor roll.

Another child said he was an introvert and his parents helped give voice to his feelings.

The Sanders give a lot of credit to their supportive extended family.

The kids had a rough start in life because of their parents’ addiction.

Now they have a different picture for their future because of their new parents.