Nicki Minaj pays college costs for Twitter fans

Nicki Minaj is putting some fans on scholarship.

After a fan asked the hip-hop star if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter on Saturday night, Minaj agreed to pay fans’ school costs – on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, posting screenshots of their grades. Minaj replied individually to some throughout the night and agreed to pay other things like book costs and student loans.

Minaj wrapped up the contest after a few hours, but she promised to do it again in a month or two.

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Let me talk to Gee. Idk how it works. But straight A students can use money for living. They can still use the money. https://t.co/nOdu56r9rN — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? https://t.co/bVDuLniheA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much u owe? https://t.co/N87rec4KY0 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u need? Would this be ur tuition? https://t.co/bsbdUXKtAC — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much do u owe in student loans now? https://t.co/inbG8Mq12d — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

What is the 6K for? https://t.co/XXfZjUKNeX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

How much is left after the scholarship? https://t.co/TGfwdR7llt — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur info https://t.co/YEd4kiYiW1 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Send me ur info. I'll pay it https://t.co/NTToY4OSPO — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok. I'll pay it. If u have proof. 👍🏽 https://t.co/cWnNGHk3Oe — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info https://t.co/6G4QfHyZnl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Yes. Send me ur info https://t.co/b91Ryungnb — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok fine. I'll pay it if u have proof. https://t.co/Lh8ZUVMCC7 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

I'll pay a cpl of them. Send ur bank info & ur contact https://t.co/vG0nlJwkNZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok I'll pay it. Send info https://t.co/xNpkMOSfEt — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Of course. How much is the camera? https://t.co/B2L0dkOrAp — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Ok you're the last one for the night. Dm ur info 💕 https://t.co/89EFndrFZu — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017