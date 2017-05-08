Kindergarten class helps pull off marriage proposal

MILWAUKEE, WI (WCBD) — You’ve heard of marrying your high school sweetheart, but what about your kindergarten sweetheart?

Chris Peronto and Nanette Behrens met in elementary school in the 1970s. Nanette moved away and the love-birds lost touch with each other.

Much later they reconnected on facebook, and when Chris decided to pop the big question, he got some help from the current students in the classroom where they first met.

“Wow, very, very sweet, I should probably say yeah,” said future bride Nanette Behrens.

“I was shaking, I was shaking when I was putting the ring on her finger,” Chris Peronto said. For me, it made perfect sense to bring her here and involve the school and the community that we grew up in.”

The couple spent the rest of the day celebrating their engagement in Milwaukee.