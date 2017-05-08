Isle of Palms 2017 beach season parking management plan

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCBD) -The launch of the second year of the City of Isle of Palms Beach Season Parking Management Plan is just a few days away.

Parking along the public rights-of-way is regulated from May 15th through September 15th between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Providing safe and accessible beach parking for both residents and visitors is a top priority for City Council. After many public input sessions and numerous working sessions between Council, City staff and traffic engineers, the beach parking management plan was set into motion in 2016. At the end of the inaugural year, City Council held a Public Input Session for citizens to share comments, concerns and suggestions on the beach parking management plan. “The feedback we received from residents was overwhelmingly positive. In general, residents agreed that the beach parking plan had improved their quality of life during the busy summer months. Most of the improvements and changes made to the plan, came from residents’ comments and suggestions at this meeting,” said Mayor Dick Cronin.

Parking in the designated Residential Parking Districts is limited to vehicles displaying a Resident Parking Permit or Special Permit. Residents owners and renters may apply online for a residential parking permit or stop by the Public Safety Building, located at 30 J.C. Long Boulevard to submit their application. Beach access parking remains available in the designated Beach Parking Zones, which are properly identified with signs. “Although no permit or parking fee is required to park on the public right-of-way in the Beach Parking Zones, vehicles must obey state and local parking regulations,” Mayor Cronin reminds beachgoers. These regulations include not blocking a driveway, not parking too close to an intersection or a fire hydrant, not parking on a sidewalk or unauthorized use of handicap parking.

“Beach visitors should be aware of changes to the regulations from last year to this year,” states Mayor Cronin. Responding to citizen’s safety concerns and suggestions and City staff’s input, City Council established a “No Parking” zone on both sides of Palm Boulevard between 40th and 41st Avenues. These are areas where beach visitors have parked in the past so the City wishes to alert visitors that due to the proximity of the curve on Palm and 41st, this area has been made no parking both sides of street. Also, the City has now included Waterway Boulevard and the residential area on 41st Avenue in the Residential Parking District. Therefore, parkers who have traditionally used this area near the marina, should be mindful that parking in these two areas are limited to those with properly credentialed vehicles.

In response to residents’ concerns, the City approved the issuance of one (1) free Visitor Parking Permit booklet for each residence per request. City Council also reduced the fine for all metered parking violations at the Municipal Parking Lots and on-street parking between 10th and 14th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, from $50 to $25. “Our goal with the inaugural year of the implementation of this plan was to analyzed what worked, what needed tweaking, and make changes accordingly for the next year. City Council wants to ensure orderly parking and safe conditions for both residents and visitors coming to enjoy the beach,” said Mayor Cronin.

CLICK HERE to visit the City’s website at for more detailed information on the 2017 Beach Season Parking, to learn where you can legally park when coming to the beach and to apply for a Resident Parking Permit.