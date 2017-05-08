Crews responding to reported structure fire in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency crews are currently responding to a reported structure fire in downtown Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated dispatch, Charleston Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Calhoun Street on Monday, May 8 at 10:34 a.m.

Details are limited but the Charleston County EMS is on standby.

We do have a crew headed that way. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

