Charleston Unknown History

There is plenty of history in Charleston. If you have been on a walking tour, carriage tour, or just wandered around the city, there are many stories you have already heard, but there are even more that have been lost in the shuffle. All week, News 2 is uncovering many of those untold stories, pieces of history you see every day and don’t even know it.
Charleston Library Society
It’s a building you’ve probably passed multiple times in downtown Charleston. It’s on King Street, almost to Broad. It has an iconic staircase that is hard to miss, but most people have not climbed it to see what’s at the top.
Laura Mina, Acquisitions Librarian, says, “I can’t tell you how many people walk up the stairs and say, you know this is the first time I’ve ever come in here and I’ve always been wondering what is here and what’s behind these doors.”
What’s behind those doors is history. The Charleston Library Society started in 1748, and it’s the second oldest circulating library in the country. Below the rows and rows of books, vaults containing more than 200,000 thousand pieces of local and national history.
Mina says, “We have the origins of the United States Navy, written by Alexander Hamilton along with his doodles in our vault. This is very deep and often unseen history.”