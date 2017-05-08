Charleston Unknown History

There is plenty of history in Charleston. If you have been on a walking tour, carriage tour, or just wandered around the city, there are many stories you have already heard, but there are even more that have been lost in the shuffle. All week, News 2 is uncovering many of those untold stories, pieces of history you see every day and don’t even know it.

Charleston Library Society

It’s a building you’ve probably passed multiple times in downtown Charleston. It’s on King Street, almost to Broad. It has an iconic staircase that is hard to miss, but most people have not climbed it to see what’s at the top.

Laura Mina, Acquisitions Librarian, says, “I can’t tell you how many people walk up the stairs and say, you know this is the first time I’ve ever come in here and I’ve always been wondering what is here and what’s behind these doors.”

What’s behind those doors is history. The Charleston Library Society started in 1748, and it’s the second oldest circulating library in the country. Below the rows and rows of books, vaults containing more than 200,000 thousand pieces of local and national history.

Mina says, “Objects of history that are really great beginning places for studying Charleston history.”

Letters, maps, photographs, sketches, all which were driving forces in where Charleston is today.

Mina says, “Some of this is available online, but a lot of it you have to see first hand.”

Touching some of the same documents held by our country’s founding fathers. Mina says, “We have the origins of the United States Navy, written by Alexander Hamilton along with his doodles in our vault. This is very deep and often unseen history.”

To get the word out about everything the Library Society has to offer, they are putting together a book of their “Favorite Fifty” items in the collection. It should be available by the end of the year. Anyone can go into the Library Society and spend time in their main reading room, but to go through some of the archives and check out materials, you need a membership. Starting Tuesday, News 2 will dive deeper into those vaults and uncover some of the unknown history of Charleston that is right under your feet.