One person died in a car wreck in Berkeley County Saturday, May 6. The crash happened just after 10 PM on Cainhoy Road near Hagan Avenue. It was a single car crash and involved a 2010 Nissan Versa. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver ran off the road and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, and died. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Advertisement